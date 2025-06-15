Sign up
Previous
Photo 4755
Happy Father’s Day
Yep; I’m this far behind.
We initially went to the restaurant at the
local airport
, but it was closed. So we found an area brewery we’ve never tried:
Big Muddy Brewing
.
Left to right: Jalapeño Pilsener, Galaxy IPA, [I forget and I can’t read the label!], and Saluki Dunkeldog. I wouldn’t want a full pour of the Jalapeño Pilsener, but it was enjoyable splitting a short pour with Clare in this flight.
June 15 posts
(14; missing
2018
and
2019
)
[ PXL_20250615_220729250_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
