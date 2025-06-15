Previous
Happy Father’s Day by rhoing
Photo 4755

Happy Father’s Day

Yep; I’m this far behind.

We initially went to the restaurant at the local airport, but it was closed. So we found an area brewery we’ve never tried: Big Muddy Brewing.

Left to right: Jalapeño Pilsener, Galaxy IPA, [I forget and I can’t read the label!], and Saluki Dunkeldog. I wouldn’t want a full pour of the Jalapeño Pilsener, but it was enjoyable splitting a short pour with Clare in this flight.

