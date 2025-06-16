Previous
Now it's getting real!
Now it’s getting real!

It’s one thing to go through one’s books-on-the-shelves and choose some to donate. It’s quite another when one begins to actually box ’em up. Today’s victims included one of my grad school textbooks, a book written by my mentor, a textbook from which I taught my favorite course-to-teach, and [an extra copy of] a book in which I had an article published. It’s letting-go time. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Also, we accepted an offer on this house after only one day and two showings. We were pleased to get an offer that was over “asking”.

Although a year-and-a-half ago we were preparing for the kids’ families to visit for the eclipse, downsizing was also on our minds as I/we were going over the bookshelves.
June 16 posts (15; no “misses”)

