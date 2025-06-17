Sign up
Previous
Photo 4757
Again: What some people consider a ‘solution’…
We bought a new range and this is what I found when I pulled out the one that was here (with coils). Took this photo and texted our contractor: “Is this wiring safe? Legal?”
His reply: “Not really…”
Probably more like
Not even close
.
This was corrected the same day. I will put an “After” picture in Extras.
Moving day is two days away now…
PXL_20250617_135311791_LE15tm :: cell phone
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
home
,
electrical
,
wiring
,
wires
,
house
,
houses
,
before
,
moving
,
homes
,
tm-p8
,
tm17jun
