Again: What some people consider a ‘solution’…

We bought a new range and this is what I found when I pulled out the one that was here (with coils). Took this photo and texted our contractor: “Is this wiring safe? Legal?”

His reply: “Not really…”

Probably more like Not even close.

This was corrected the same day. I will put an “After” picture in Extras.

Moving day is two days away now…

