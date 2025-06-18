Previous
Here’s another decision…

CDs. Used to have a 5-disc CD player and a receiver/amp, but the speakers have been long gone. I have a Bose Wave Radio/CD player, but it’s old and not 100% reliable. So here are 3+ boxes of CDs, nearly all of them in their jewel cases. They will be going to the new address, but is this hanging on to yet another obsolete technology/medium? Sigh.

Note to Danette—
When my dad wintered in Florida, he would send us kids a shipment of Ruby Reds and Honeybell oranges. When he passed away in 2012, I continued to place an order for grapefruit in the winter — such a treat! — until we learned that grapefruit juice interfered with absorption of a medication. Sad! Two of the boxes above are PBG boxes!
Tomorrow is “M-Day” (and Juneteenth)!

Annie-Sue ace
I've still got my 5-disc changer - my 'problem' is the boxes of home-recorded VHS tapes - and no player!
July 30th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@anniesue We have a few VHS tapes, but I think we still have a player … somewhere among the boxes!
July 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh my! I do have a lot of CD's, vinyl, and cassettes. I may crochet with the cassettes, but I think I'll hang on to the vinyl and CD's.
July 30th, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam I sent this photo to our older SIL and asked if he'd kept his. His reply: “Depends on how attached you are to the jewel cases. I put all mine in a big binder that holds probably about 500, but no jewel cases. I can't remember if I kept the liner notes or not.” I don’t have 500, but I just haven’t been able to let ’em go and donate them. Vinyl’s come back (our younger SIL gave our daughter a modern-day turntable). Maybe CDs will come back? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
July 30th, 2025  
