Here’s another decision…

CDs. Used to have a 5-disc CD player and a receiver/amp, but the speakers have been long gone. I have a Bose Wave Radio/CD player, but it’s old and not 100% reliable. So here are 3+ boxes of CDs, nearly all of them in their jewel cases. They will be going to the new address, but is this hanging on to yet another obsolete technology/medium? Sigh.
When my dad wintered in Florida, he would send us kids a shipment of Ruby Reds and Honeybell oranges. When he passed away in 2012, I continued to place an order for grapefruit in the winter — such a treat! — until we learned that grapefruit juice interfered with absorption of a medication. Sad! Two of the boxes above are PBG boxes!
» Palm Beach Groves (I see that the logo has changed over the years!)