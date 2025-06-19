Previous
Moving day by rhoing
Photo 4760

Moving day

The day has come.
The work continues.

[ PXL_20250619_123615167_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh a big but exciting day!
July 30th, 2025  
