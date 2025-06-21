Previous
Too. Many. Shirts. by rhoing
Too. Many. Shirts.

And these are the just short-sleeved shirts: polos and button-ups.
The t-shirt inventory is a whole ’nother issue.
Can’t keep ’em all. Downsizing from a walk-in closet to a not-walk-in closet…

Zero frames yesterday. Two frames today. This is what I have. Pretty lame. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

