When our older daughter’s family was here in April, Clare had the two grandkids “help” her plant some seeds. One of the characteristics of zinnias is that they sprout and flower quickly. Here, already, are some healthy-looking zinnias with flowers, so I took some photos for the grandkids to see.
Funny story that has quickly become part of our family lore, I think. The grandkids know that Mimi and I are looking for a smaller house and a smaller yard, in part because Mimi (and I) don’t want to “garden” anymore. So Clare is in the yard with the two grandkids and the 7½-year old says, “Mimi… [pause] I thought you said you didn’t want to garden anymore. [Another pause] Then why are we planting more flowers?” An excellent question, child! Clare tried to explain the concept of “curb appeal”…