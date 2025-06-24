Sign up
Previous
Photo 4764
Curved-toothed Geometer Moth
» ID’ed as
Eutrapela clemataria
or “Curved-toothed Geometer”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Eutrapela clemataria
or “Curved-toothed Geometer”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
June 24 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250624_153546567_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
geometridae
,
garden-visitor
,
ennominae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
geometrid moths
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm24jun
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
curved-toothed geometer
,
curve-toothed geometer
,
eutrapela clemataria
