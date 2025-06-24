Previous
Curved-toothed Geometer Moth by rhoing
Curved-toothed Geometer Moth

» ID’ed as Eutrapela clemataria or “Curved-toothed Geometer”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Eutrapela clemataria or “Curved-toothed Geometer”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20250624_153546567_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

