Still a piano solo favorite🎶

I opened a box that had piano sheet music and I found this particular song. Written by LorieĀ Line , a Minneapolis-based pianist/composer/arranger, and released on her ā€œHeart & Soulā€ album/CD, this is asong. I listened to it on ā€œRepeatā€ innumerable times back in the nineties on a ā€” wait for it ā€” Discman! Anyway, she would publish the sheet music on her web site and I would print the songs for our daughters who were both playing piano at the time.Coming across the sheet music, I had to prop it up on the piano and take a photo for the girls.There areLorie Line CDs in the boxes ā€¦Ā» ListenĀ toĀ ā€œMomentsĀ Unrehearsedā€ Ā» The song that introduced our family to Lorie Line: ā€œThreads of Loveā€ Clareā€™s dad heard it at his dentistā€™s office, I think! June 25 posts (15; no ā€œmissesā€)[ PXL_20250626_002024973_LE15tm :: cell phone ]