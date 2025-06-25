Previous
Still a piano solo favorite🎶

I opened a box that had piano sheet music and I found this particular song. Written by Lorie Line, a Minneapolis-based pianist/composer/arranger, and released on her “Heart & Soul” album/CD, this is a beautiful song. I listened to it on “Repeat” innumerable times back in the nineties on a — wait for it — Discman! Anyway, she would publish the sheet music on her web site and I would print the songs for our daughters who were both playing piano at the time.

Coming across the sheet music, I had to prop it up on the piano and take a photo for the girls.

There are several Lorie Line CDs in the boxes

» Listen to “Moments Unrehearsed”
» The song that introduced our family to Lorie Line: “Threads of Love”.
Clare’s dad heard it at his dentist’s office, I think!

