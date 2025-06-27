The previous owners were taking the appliances, so we ordered new ones.
Then they weren’t; they left everything and we cancelled some of the orders.
Clare worked with their washer and dryer. The washer was okay, but the dryer took all afternoon to dry one load.
Long story short, we decided to short-circuit all the fun-and-games and bought a Speed Queen washer/dryer set. Bought it yesterday; delivered and installed today, putting the dryer where it belonged in front of the vent. Unfortunately, they didn’t bring a short venting hose and had to use the one that was here.
The installers came back later the same day with a shorter hose.👍
So we have a new range, new washer-and-dryer, new microwave, and we brought our refrigerator from the other house. All that’s left now is the dishwasher. We miss our Bosch, but we’ll live with this Frigidare for a bit…
Anyway, I thought this was the epitome or a [quasi-] “photo-definition” of serpentine.