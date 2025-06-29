The things you find when you move…

[Trying to finish June so I don’t have a full month
between my posts and “now.”]
Going through drawers and “stashes,” I found the coin holder on the right. These leather crafts were projects when Clare’s brothers were Boy Scouts and their dad was a very-involved dad. (All three of the boys reached “Eagle” rank; I did not
.) I guess I must have had three because I’m pretty sure the one on the left is the second one I’ve used. But at the top you can see that a tear has developed on one of the folds and it’s long enough for a U.S. quarter to escape. So it’s time to discard the old one and pull the new one into use.
Of course, carrying around a coin holder presumes one’s use
of coins, which is uncommon for me. Since I do not tend to carry coins very often, here is what happens.
• I pay cash for a small transaction and get coins in the “change.”
• The coins come home and get stashed in a dish or this leather holder.
• This happens repeatedly … until
• I take the coins to the bank and deposit the amount with a random [paper] check.
To close the story, I texted Clare’s youngest brother with this photo.
Me: “How old must these be?”
Rich: “Good question. He was making them when I was a kid. But the newest one might be ‘only’ 30 years old.”
Moving certainly prompts actions that perhaps should have been taken already!
June 29 posts
(15; missing 2018
)
