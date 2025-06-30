Sign up
Photo 4770
A 1-frame day…
The house itself is empty. What’s left in the garage: the rowing shell and mowers-and-blower to do the lawn one more time.
June 30 posts
(14; missing
2018
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250630_213736397_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4991
photos
48
followers
46
following
1306% complete
View this month »
Tags
garage
,
moving
,
transitions
,
mowers
,
lawn mowers
,
tm-p8
,
tm30jun
