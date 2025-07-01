Moved to new house … but on the move again!

Older daughter’s “student desk.” This was going to go to older daughter for her son…
Younger daughter also had a “student desk.” Unfortunately, she doesn’t have anywhere to put it until her 3-year is old enough to use it, so she was under the impression that we were going to give it away.
Meanwhile, Clare and older daughter were texting and older daughter said she would store her sister’s desk in her attic as a surprise. So that desk went to a friend’s storage shed in Carbondale in the meantime.
Subsequently, the sisters apparently talked about desks and realized that the 3-year old is left-handed like her Auntie Jen and Jenny’s son is right-handed like his Auntie Grace. So about the time we’re loading up the left-handed desk, the girls decided to swap.
When we arrived with this load, we learned what the girls cooked up and this desk — Jenny’s left-handed desk — went to Jenny’s attic. The next time we have cargo space for the right-handed desk, we will take that for Jenny’s right-handed son.