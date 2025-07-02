Sign up
Previous
Photo 4772
The reward for 11+ hours & 673 miles
Food and drink in our now-usual overnight stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Thankfully, I captioned the photo of my food order from a recent visit to this restaurant:
“
Pesto & Avocado Grilled Cheese. Get the Cuban again next time.
”
I got the Cuban tonight. :)
July 2 posts
(14; missing
2018
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20250702_233439447_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4993
photos
48
followers
46
following
1307% complete
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2025 7:34pm
pennsylvania
,
beer
,
flight
,
erie
,
flights
,
craft beer
,
travel-day
,
craft beers
,
tm-p8
,
tm02jul
,
john russell brewing company
,
beer flights
,
john russell brewing
