The reward for 11+ hours & 673 miles
The reward for 11+ hours & 673 miles

Food and drink in our now-usual overnight stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Thankfully, I captioned the photo of my food order from a recent visit to this restaurant:
Pesto & Avocado Grilled Cheese. Get the Cuban again next time.
I got the Cuban tonight. :)

