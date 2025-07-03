Previous
My fellow southpaw by rhoing
Photo 4773

My fellow southpaw

Her future “student desk” is the one on layaway at Auntie Jenny and Uncle Steve’s. This was shortly after our arrival and having some fun with bubbles on their back deck.

July 3 posts (15; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250703_225137977_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait of this beautiful little girl!
August 4th, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
Aw! What joy!
August 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
What a sweetheart!
August 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact