Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4773
My fellow southpaw
Her future
“student desk”
is the one on layaway at Auntie Jenny and Uncle Steve’s. This was shortly after our arrival and having some fun with bubbles on their back deck.
July 3 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250703_225137977_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4994
photos
48
followers
46
following
1307% complete
View this month »
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd July 2025 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joy
,
bubbles
,
grandchild3
,
tm-p8
,
tm03jul
,
southpaw
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous portrait of this beautiful little girl!
August 4th, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Aw! What joy!
August 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
What a sweetheart!
August 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close