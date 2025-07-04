Sign up
Previous
Photo 4774
Active listeners
It was a Family Fourth with SIL Steve cooking for a gathering of 16. This was at the end of the day when energy reserves were getting depleted…
July 4 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250704_212219483_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
1
1
3
1
1
365
4th July 2025 5:22pm
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandsons
,
fourth of july
,
july 4
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandsons
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild2
,
grandchild1
,
grandchild12
,
tm-p8
,
tm04jul
Corinne C
ace
A sweet pic
August 5th, 2025
