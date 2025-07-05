Previous
At the municipal wading pool by rhoing
Photo 4775

At the municipal wading pool

It’s hard getting a good shot of our grandson, but I got lucky with this one of him with his mom.

No need to comment. Falling farther and farther behind, as it’s been a summer of travel … and moving.

[ PXL_20250705_161326808_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
