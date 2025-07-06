Sign up
Photo 4776
These two, again
I keep saying it, but these two have something special. She will always “pose” for me if it’s for Mimi. She’s reached the stage where baby teeth are coming out.
July 6 posts
(17; missing
2019
)
[ PXL_20250706_192453472_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5000
photos
48
followers
46
following
1308% complete
4769
4770
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4772
222
4773
223
4774
4775
4776
224
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
grandchildren
,
granddaughters
,
grandmothers
,
tmgrandchildren
,
tmgranddaughters
,
tmgrandmothers
,
grandchild1
,
tm-p8
,
tm06jul
365 Project
