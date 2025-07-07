Previous
Canada Lily by rhoing
Canada Lily

At the Garden in the Woods (Native Plant Trust) in Framingham, Massachusetts.

» ID’ed as Lilium canadense or “Canada Lily”: [ iNaturalist ] [ CUBIC ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]
» Images: [ PhytoImages.siu.edu Not a secure https connection ]

