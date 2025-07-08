Previous
Family Day at ‘Lost Shoe’ by rhoing
Photo 4778

Family Day at ‘Lost Shoe’

Clare and our younger daughter. At Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts.
» Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Company

July 8 posts (15; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250708_162126501_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Lovely photo of your wife & daughter….sounds a nice a nice day out for you.
August 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact