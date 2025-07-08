Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4778
Family Day at ‘Lost Shoe’
Clare and our younger daughter. At Lost Shoe Brewing and Roasting Co., Marlborough, Massachusetts.
»
Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Company
July 8 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250708_162126501_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5003
photos
48
followers
46
following
1309% complete
View this month »
4771
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
Latest from all albums
223
4774
4775
224
4776
225
4777
4778
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
8th July 2025 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
massachusetts
,
marlboro
,
daughters
,
mothers
,
marlborough
,
lost shoe
,
tmgrace
,
tmdaughters
,
tmclare
,
lost shoe brewing and roasting
,
tmmothers
,
tm-p8
,
tm08jul
Pat Knowles
ace
Lovely photo of your wife & daughter….sounds a nice a nice day out for you.
August 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close