Previous
New stopover by rhoing
Photo 4779

New stopover

We have a shorter drive than usual tomorrow, so we didn’t have to press as hard today, logging only 603 miles … about 15 of which — at the very end — was a detour. Our hotel is literally next to the interstate, and just off an exit ramp. But the exit ramp was closed, which was unknown to Waze, so we had to go to the next exit and “back-track.”

We don’t get as many veggies when we visit the kids and we tend to have richer foods, so although this was a nice brewpub, we both had salads. And a flight of beers, of course.

» Madison Brewing Company

July 9 posts (13; missing 2021 and 2024)

[ PXL_20250709_230751138_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1309% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
Great to hear of your journeys and the stops along the way!
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact