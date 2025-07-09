New stopover

We have a shorter drive than usual tomorrow, so we didn’t have to press as hard today, logging only 603 miles … about 15 of which — at the very end — was a detour. Our hotel is literally next to the interstate, and just off an exit ramp. But the exit ramp was closed, which was unknown to Waze, so we had to go to the next exit and “back-track.”
We don’t get as many veggies when we visit the kids and we tend to have richer foods, so although this was a nice brewpub, we both had salads. And a flight of beers, of course.