Unknown plant by rhoing
Photo 4780

Unknown plant

In Clare’s mom’s garden. (Only 131 miles on the road today, in contrast to yesterday’s 600. Why so lopsided? So we could arrive mid- to late-morning at Clare’s mom’s.) I couldn’t get an ID on this plant, or even a rough ID, from Seek while “scanning” with the camera in real time. But I have uploaded a couple images to iNaturalist and have asked for help. Since it’s “captive/cultivated,” it won’t get a lot of attention, but we’ll see.

Uploading an image — rather than a live camera image — has iNaturalist conjecturing that it’s in the wormwood and sagebrush group, down to the genus Artemisia

» This observation at iNaturalist

PXL_20250710_233917432_LE15tm :: cell phone
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

Pat Knowles ace
It looks a beautiful silvery plant….hope you have a wonderful time with your family.
August 22nd, 2025  
