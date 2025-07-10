Unknown plant

In Clare’s mom’s garden. (Only 131 miles on the road today, in contrast to yesterday’s 600. Why so lopsided? So we could arrive mid- to late-morning at Clare’s mom’s.) I couldn’t get an ID on this plant, or even a rough ID, from Seek while “scanning” with the camera in real time. But I have uploaded a couple images to iNaturalist and have asked for help. Since it’s “captive/cultivated,” it won’t get a lot of attention, but we’ll see.
Uploading an image — rather than a live camera image — has iNaturalist conjecturing that it’s in the wormwood and sagebrush group, down to the genus Artemisia