Photo 4781
Ah, craftsmanship
A doorknob at Clare’s mom’s. I tried to photograph the carving on the door panel to the left, but there were too many reflections.
PXL_20250711_214325286_LE15tm :: cell phone
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
door
,
knob
,
antiques
,
door knob
,
craftsmanship
,
door knobs
,
tm-p8
,
tm11jul
Kathy
ace
Exquisite!
August 22nd, 2025
