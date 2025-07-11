Previous
Ah, craftsmanship by rhoing
Photo 4781

Ah, craftsmanship

A doorknob at Clare’s mom’s. I tried to photograph the carving on the door panel to the left, but there were too many reflections.

[ PXL_20250711_214325286_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Kathy ace
Exquisite!
August 22nd, 2025  
