Family Reunion by rhoing
Family Reunion

Mom and her youngest brother are the last two of their generation able to make it to this now-annual gathering, so we’re still able to have four generations present.

This is Clare, Clare’s mom, and a [double-] cousin’s wife.*

* “Double-cousin” as brothers married sisters.

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Pat Knowles ace
One for the album…..happy meet up.
