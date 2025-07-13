Previous
Next
[ Travel day ] by rhoing
Photo 4783

[ Travel day ]

Three frames and one was the trip odometer at the end of the day… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Fremont, OH —> Carbondale (506 miles ≈ 814 km for our metric friends, which is just about most of the rest of the world)

July 13 posts (17; no “misses” … well, today should count as a “miss”)

[ TravelDay2_tm :: PS ]
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1310% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact