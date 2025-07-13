Sign up
Photo 4783
[ Travel day ]
Three frames and one was the trip odometer at the end of the day… ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Fremont, OH —> Carbondale (506 miles ≈ 814 km for our metric friends, which is just about most of the rest of the world)
July 13 posts
(17; no “misses” … well, today should count as a “miss”)
[ TravelDay2_tm :: PS ]
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
photoshop
,
pumpkinseed
,
tmlameposts
,
tm-nophoto
,
travel-day
,
pumpkinseed font
,
tm13jul
