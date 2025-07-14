We ‘close’ tomorrow

So everything has to be out of the old house — and garage — including the rowing shell and oars. I was loading up the scull and noticed that the wind was light. So why not take it out on the lake? Indeed. I drove over to the “new” house, changed to more appropriate exercise attire and went to the lake.
I don’t think I want to keep the scull because it takes up too much valuable storage space, but Clare said I should take it out at least once more before I pull the trigger on selling it. So I did.
Unfortunately, I hurt myself lowering the craft from over-my-head into the water. I’m not really at a rowing-on-water fitness level, so today was not a fair test. I will get back to a better fitness level this fall and try again. Still, storing this craft demands a lot of linear-feet of valuable space…