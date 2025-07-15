Previous
Celebrating by rhoing
Celebrating

“One-home” homeowners once again. Today we “closed” on the house we sold. All moved out, but probably months away from being “all moved in.” We leave on another week-long trip in a few days (hiking in Canada’s Banff National Park), come home for a couple weeks and then leave again for another week-long trip (renting a 5-BR Airbnb with the kids’ families in New York). But I digress.

Here we are celebrating being single-home homeowners at one of our favorite places: St. Nicholas Brewing Company at the regional airport (MDH) in nearby Murphysboro, Illinois.

Obviously not “my” photo, so heavily edited. I make a motion: “Resolved: All restaurant servers should have to take a short online course in photo composition.
Can I get a “second”?

I have an Albatross: “Muddled basil and blackberries form the base of this velvety bourbon sour. Maker’s Mark, fresh lime and simple syrup with silky egg white, dry-shaken and chilled. Double strained over a single rock and crowned with a basil-wrapped blackberry skewer.”
Clare has a Grapefruit Radler: “Half 7/11 Blonde [beer], half Jarritos grapefruit soda, all the way refreshing. Served in a pint and topped with a fresh grapefruit wedge.” Alas, they were out of fresh grapefruit for the wedge.

