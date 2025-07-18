I was in my former campus building and passed by this painting again for the ka-jillionth time. This time I paused to take a photo. It took some doing to get it as squared as possible with a phone camera, but I’m quite satisfied with the result. I “levelled” it a bit in ON1 Photo Raw, but I had the phone pretty square to the canvas.
“The Lincoln/Douglas Debate in Jonesboro, Illinois
Karl Kelp [sic], ca. 1937
Oil on canvas”
Additional signage next to the painting:
A Brief History of this Painting
“This is the only remaining section of a large mural that covered the walls of Wheeler Hall, which, in the 1930’s, was the campus library. It was painted by Karl Kelpe, a German emigre, who often spoke to the students, as he worked on the mural, of the need to protect our government from Nazi types. He was commissioned under the auspices of the Federal Art Project/Works Progress Administration, a federal relief program, created by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to ease the hardships of artists during the ‘Great Depression.’ When the Morris Library was completed, the mural was pulled off the wall and stored in the basement of the new library building. In the early 1970’s the assorted sections had to make way for more books. Dr. Ralph McCoy, Dean Emeritus of Libraries, asked Evert Johnson, the Curator of Art, to take the mural, now deteriorated beyond reasonable limits. Only one section held any hope of restoration. After a five year long project which included information gathered by Lois Carrier, a former museum docent, and the first hand experiences of Ester Mary Ayers, another former docent who, as a freshman, was one of the students mentioned above who watched Kelpe paint the mural, as well as the extensive efforts of students enrolled in the Museum Studies Program, the work you see here was completed.
“One final note. You get an idea of what Karl Kelpe looked like. It was said the artist painted himself into the mural as the figure in the lower foreground at Lincoln’s right, holding a long white rolled object.”
Part of this strikes me as scarily relevant, yes, Krista?
