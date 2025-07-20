Sign up
Photo 4790
ORD [Travel day]
Chicago O’Hare (Terminal 1).
PXL_20250720_123049363_LE15tm :: cell phone
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
airport
,
chicago
,
ord
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm20jul
,
o-hare
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture! I flew in there a few times back in the 80s traveling for my job.
August 25th, 2025
