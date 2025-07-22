Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4792
It was downhill from here
It rained the entire hike today. But that’s the luck of the draw when you travel to a place and you’re locked in. But the color of these glacial lakes is just jaw-dropping!
This is Emerald Lake and the mountain is likely Wapta Mountain. Yoho National Park in British Columbia.
July 22 posts
(15; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250722_155135221_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5026
photos
48
followers
45
following
1312% complete
View this month »
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
4792
Latest from all albums
231
4789
232
4790
233
4791
234
4792
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd July 2025 9:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canada
,
emerald lake
,
yoho national park
,
yoho
,
tm-p8
,
tm22jul
,
wapta mountain
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close