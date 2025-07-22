Previous
It was downhill from here by rhoing
It was downhill from here

It rained the entire hike today. But that’s the luck of the draw when you travel to a place and you’re locked in. But the color of these glacial lakes is just jaw-dropping!

This is Emerald Lake and the mountain is likely Wapta Mountain. Yoho National Park in British Columbia.

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Thom Mitchell
