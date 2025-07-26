Before the confiscation… [Travel day]

Previous
We were “checked in” for our flight, but the airline did not give us seat assignments.

Without a seat assignment, the airline would not let us check a bag.

Consequently, both bags had to go through security.

We had carefully packed one bag as a carry-on and one bag as a checked bag. The checked bag had our trekking poles and my Swiss Army knife.

The unchecked-checked bag was of course flagged and Canadian security did confiscate and toss it in the bin.

Why didn’t the airline assign us seats? No clue. The round-trip air transportation from St. Louis to Calgary was arranged by the travel group. (Clare investigated fares herself, but clever as she is, she couldn’t do better.) I guess it’s another airline money grab: they want you to pay more $$$. In this case, our round-trip tickets were already $1,350 each. But we didn’t realize this chain-of-events was going to occur.

