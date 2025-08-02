Previous
More books have to go by rhoing
More books have to go

Time to be even more brutally honest!

The differential equations book? One of my college textbooks. How many times have I opened it since I was 19? Probably count on the fingers of one hand.

The two books at the top by Stephen Few were useful when I was concerned about make effective instructional charts. Don’t do that anymore — gotta go!

The Five Golden Rules: Great Theories of 20th-Century Mathematics and Why They Matter? An excellent book I actually read cover-to-cover. But all I did was write down the five theorems and donated the book.
    1. Minimax Theorem (from John von Neumann and game theory)
    2. Brouwer Fixed-point Theorem (I learned about this one in general [economic] equilibrium)
    3. Morse's Theory (this was a new one to me)
    4. Halting Problem (in computation, from Alan Turing)
    5. Simplex Method (for solving linear programming problems)

Kathy ace
Yup. Those old texts. Probably math isn't the same as nursing and didn't change every few years.
