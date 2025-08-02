More books have to go

The differential equations book? One of my college textbooks. How many times have I opened it since I was 19? Probably count on the fingers of one hand.
The two books at the top by Stephen Few were useful when I was concerned about make effective instructional charts. Don’t do that anymore — gotta go!
The Five Golden Rules: Great Theories of 20th-Century Mathematics and Why They Matter? An excellent book I actually read cover-to-cover. But all I did was write down the five theorems and donated the book.
1. Minimax Theorem (from John von Neumann and game theory)
2. Brouwer Fixed-point Theorem (I learned about this one in general [economic] equilibrium)
3. Morse's Theory (this was a new one to me)
4. Halting Problem (in computation, from Alan Turing)
5. Simplex Method (for solving linear programming problems)