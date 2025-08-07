I appreciate a sense of humor

Car Band-Aids on a crinkled rear quarter-panel. Spotted on my walk home from the service station that looked at our power window issue. For $210 (labor only), “Brad” restored the window to its closed position and disconnected the motor/regulator so we can’t accidentally hit the button and have the window down again. Now we can head east tomorrow.
(Our dealership has subsequently looked at our window problem. The issue is the driver door switch: $150 labor to diagnose and another couple hundred dollars of parts and labor to restore the window to working order. On a 3½-year old car. We’re not happy That-Brand customers at the moment.)