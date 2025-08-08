New stopover

Previous
This trip we are not going all the way to the northwest Boston suburbs, so today was a shorter drive of “only” 600 miles. We were going to eat at Brew Kettle Mentor after a good experience at Brew Kettle Hudson … but it was closed for remodeling. We ended up here at Hooley Pub and Kitchen. Good service, good beer, good food.

Tomorrow we’re off to an Airbnb in East Chatham, NY, for a week with the girls’ families.

I tried something a little different in ON1 Photo Raw for this one. I added a B&W filter, painted Clare out of the mask, but then left a little background color with 75% opacity.

[ PXL_20250808_220014953_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
