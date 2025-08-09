Happy Mimi

We all arrived at the Airbnb about the same time. We’re looking forward to a week together without anyone hosting! This is our fourth time on an every-other-year basis. The previous three times, we were on the Cape, but we decided we didn’t need to pay the premium for the Cape. We’d seen several of the sites, plus the traffic! The kids and grandkids spend much of the time at the pool, and places other than the Cape have pools. But I digress. We rent the place and the kids — well, 90+ percent Steve — are in charge of meal-planning and cooking.