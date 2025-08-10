Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4808
Quite the excitement for the grandkids!
Discovered near the pool for the morning skimming. ID’ed by Seek and at iNaturalist as an Eastern Newt (
Notophthalmus viridescens
).
»
This sighting at iNaturalist
»
Eastern Newt at iNaturalist
August 10 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20250810_162535035_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5051
photos
49
followers
47
following
1317% complete
View this month »
4801
4802
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
4808
Latest from all albums
241
4804
4805
4806
4807
242
243
4808
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new york
,
amphibians
,
salamanders
,
newts
,
amphibia
,
tm-p8
,
tm10aug
,
east chatham
,
salamandridae
,
eastern newt
,
notophthalmus viridescens
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close