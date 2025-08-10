Previous
Quite the excitement for the grandkids! by rhoing
Photo 4808

Quite the excitement for the grandkids!

Discovered near the pool for the morning skimming. ID’ed by Seek and at iNaturalist as an Eastern Newt (Notophthalmus viridescens).

» This sighting at iNaturalist
» Eastern Newt at iNaturalist

August 10 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250810_162535035_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

