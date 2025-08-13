Sign up
Photo 4811
Four of my favorite ‘women’
Clare, our daughters, and grandchild #3 = granddaughter #2. On the occasion — as it happens — of “an anniversary” of our first date. It was a music concert; our “seats” were on the lawn.
Today with the kids was a prompt care visit for this granddaughter (topical dermatitis that was over-the-line a bit concerning), 18 holes of mini-golf in the heat, and then a visit to this winery.
Baker’s Golf Center
Furnace Brook Winery (at Hilltop Orchards)
Pine Knob Music Theater
[ PXL_20250813_172928803_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
