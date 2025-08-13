Previous
Four of my favorite ‘women’ by rhoing
Photo 4811

Four of my favorite ‘women’

Clare, our daughters, and grandchild #3 = granddaughter #2. On the occasion — as it happens — of “an anniversary” of our first date. It was a music concert; our “seats” were on the lawn.

Today with the kids was a prompt care visit for this granddaughter (topical dermatitis that was over-the-line a bit concerning), 18 holes of mini-golf in the heat, and then a visit to this winery.
» Baker’s Golf Center
» Furnace Brook Winery (at Hilltop Orchards)
» First date: Pine Knob Music Theater

[ PXL_20250813_172928803_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
