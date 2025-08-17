Tipping, technology, … and income inequality?

This card was in our room when we checked in… Scan the QR code and you’ll be taken to a page with the Front Desk staff, Housekeeping staff, Maintenance staff, Food and Beverage staff, and Breakfast staff: nearly two dozen in all. Tap on the appropriate person and you’re taken to a page with three tip-amount options: $5, $10, $20, and Custom amount.
We tip, but honestly, I think tipping is getting out of hand. I get it that some employees have a hard time. However: “The upward redistribution of wealth over the past 40 years has shifted $50 trillion from the bottom 90% to the top 1%. That’s $50 trillion that would have gone into the paychecks of working Americans. The greatest trick of all is trickle-down economics.” Clearly, employers are getting wealthier by not paying wages or incomes on which real middle class people can live. The current regime’s Big Beautiful Bill? Ain’t gonna help, ladies and gentlemen. The redistribution of income and wealth upward is going to continue, possibly even accelerate. But, this is what 75+ million people voted for. It was all laid out in Project 2025 and here we are.
