Eight doors; four drawers by rhoing
Photo 4817

Eight doors; four drawers

Without garage space to set up this operation, it had to happen indoors.

[ PXL_20250820_020753600_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags ace
You're doing a great job!
September 21st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam Yes, we are painting, and by “we” I mean “Clare.” I do logistical support on painting. I’ve only painted two rooms in the last decade: our granddaughter’s room, but only for the high-parts of the second coat after Clare fell and hurt herself a few years ago — https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2022-08-29 — and a girl’s bedroom in the Habitat for Humanity house last year. Note in that short list that I haven’t painted a room in our own house!
September 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
@rhoing It that how she tore her rotator cuff?
September 21st, 2025  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam No. The rotator cuff surgery was indicated just from normal wear-and-tear over the years. (Your question forced me to ask and be reminded!) We've all had our spills over the years, yeah?!
September 21st, 2025  
