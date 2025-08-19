Sign up
Photo 4817
Eight doors; four drawers
Without garage space to set up this operation, it had to happen indoors.
August 19 posts
(15; missing
2018
and
2019
)
[ PXL_20250820_020753600_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
4
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5070
photos
50
followers
48
following
1320% complete
Views
4
Comments
4
365
20th August 2025 7:07am
kitchen
,
doors
,
painting
,
drawers
,
renovation
,
reno
,
cabinets
,
home reno
,
tm-p8
,
tm19aug
Mags
ace
You're doing a great job!
September 21st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Yes, we are painting, and by “we” I mean “Clare.” I do logistical support on painting. I’ve only painted two rooms in the last decade: our granddaughter’s room, but only for the high-parts of the second coat after Clare fell and hurt herself a few years ago —
https://365project.org/rhoing/365/2022-08-29
— and a girl’s bedroom in the Habitat for Humanity house last year. Note in that short list that I haven’t painted a room in our own house!
September 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
@rhoing
It that how she tore her rotator cuff?
September 21st, 2025
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
No. The rotator cuff surgery was indicated just from normal wear-and-tear over the years. (Your question forced me to ask and be reminded!) We've all had our spills over the years, yeah?!
September 21st, 2025
