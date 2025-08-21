Previous
After by rhoing
Photo 4819

After

The previous owners or occupants didn’t follow through on so many projects, leaving us to just ask, “Why?” (or “Why not?”). Anyway, now this kick plate is painted before dinner guests come … tonight! It’s their first time here, hence the impetus to get the island painted, and all the kick plates.

There were three other kick plate runs that had to be painted as well as this one. I’m gettin’ too old to be lyin’ on the floor doing this kind of painting.

This catches me up to be “only” a month behind now. Sigh.

August 21 posts (14; missing 2018 and 2023)

[ PXL_20250822_011514396_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1320% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact