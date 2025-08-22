Previous
Celebrating by rhoing
Photo 4820

Celebrating

It’s someone’s birthday today and we went to a restaurant we’ve been meaning to “re-try” since it’s been under new management and a new chef.

Clare has a “Hickory-infused Whiskey Sour”: Michter’s unblended American bourbon, fresh pressed lemon, local maple syrup, UG house bitters, charred hickory
» Underground Public House

August 22 posts (16; missing 2018)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Since this is essentially my “photo journal”—
My cocktail “Black + Blue Daily
House-infused black and blueberry Sapphire gin, house hibiscus & Earl Gray tea, lemonade, lime, charred rosemary.

Meals
Banh Bò Huê
Vietnamese Lemongrass Braised Beef w/ spicy Bún Bò Huê consommé, melted Gruyère, pickled green papaya, crispy shallot, tamarind sambal aioli, fresh herbs on a French baguette
South × Southwest Fried Chicken & Waffle Royale
4 piece ½ hickory-smoked Amish chicken, Buttermilk and Citrus brined, Extra-crispy Texas Red Batter, Chipotle/Bourbon Truffle Sauce Royale, Savory Heirloom White Grits/Extra-aged White Cheddar & Green Chili Waffle, Rojo Diablo Hot Honey.

So much food — we took home leftovers.

[ PXL_20250822_222009536_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
