Celebrating

Since this is essentially my “photo journal”—
My cocktail “Black + Blue Daily”
House-infused black and blueberry Sapphire gin, house hibiscus & Earl Gray tea, lemonade, lime, charred rosemary.
Meals Banh Bò Huê
Vietnamese Lemongrass Braised Beef w/ spicy Bún Bò Huê consommé, melted Gruyère, pickled green papaya, crispy shallot, tamarind sambal aioli, fresh herbs on a French baguette South × Southwest Fried Chicken & Waffle Royale
4 piece ½ hickory-smoked Amish chicken, Buttermilk and Citrus brined, Extra-crispy Texas Red Batter, Chipotle/Bourbon Truffle Sauce Royale, Savory Heirloom White Grits/Extra-aged White Cheddar & Green Chili Waffle, Rojo Diablo Hot Honey.