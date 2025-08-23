Sign up
Previous
Photo 4821
5,952 pieces.
Not 5,951.
Not 5,953.
5,952 screws.
Obviously, the claim is that these drywall screws are sold by weight (25 pounds) not by count.
August 23 posts
(15; no “misses” — not even
2018
)
[ PXL_20250823_165843574_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5073
photos
51
followers
49
following
1320% complete
View this month »
