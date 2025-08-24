We have a puzzle room!

The movers moved our household about nine weeks ago (66 days, but who’s counting?). Today we [semi] finished setting up the room where we will resume jigsaw-puzzling.
I probably had the equivalent of 2½–3 of those bookshelves of books at the previous house. There are a few elsewhere in the new house, but except for those, I can now fit my books (mostly my geeky books) on the one IKEA bookshelf.
The puzzle box on the table is a Lake Louise puzzle from our younger daughter for my birthday two days ago. Thoughtful gift, since we were at Lake Louise last month! » My Lake Louise post