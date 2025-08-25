Previous
Yellow-striped Armyworm Moth by rhoing
Photo 4823

Yellow-striped Armyworm Moth

I’m pretty sure.

I posted a photo of this species almost eight years ago, but I think this is a [slightly] better photo.

» Submitted as Spodoptera ornithogalli or “Yellow-striped Armyworm Moth ”:
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages:
   [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Five species of Spodoptera in the UK, but not this one.

August 25 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20250825_154452084_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1321% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great camouflage!
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact