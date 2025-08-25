Sign up
Previous
Photo 4823
Yellow-striped Armyworm Moth
I’m pretty sure.
I posted a photo of this species
almost eight years ago
, but I think this is a [slightly] better photo.
» Submitted as
Spodoptera ornithogalli
or “Yellow-striped Armyworm Moth ”:
[
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages:
[
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths*
]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Five species of Spodoptera in the UK, but not this one.
[ PXL_20250825_154452084_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
25th August 2025 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
moth
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
noctuidae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
amphipyrinae
,
spodoptera ornithogalli
,
yellow-striped armyworm moth
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm25aug
Mags
ace
Great camouflage!
September 23rd, 2025
