Spicebush Swallowtail by rhoing
Photo 4824

Spicebush Swallowtail

One of my first decent butterfly photos at our new address.

» ID’ed as Papilio troilus or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Butterflies ]

August 26 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20250826_153627272_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
