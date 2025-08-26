Sign up
Photo 4824
Spicebush Swallowtail
One of my first decent butterfly photos at our new address.
» ID’ed as
Papilio troilus
or “Spicebush Swallowtail”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
]
26th August 2025
Thom Mitchell
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
26th August 2025 8:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
swallowtail
,
lepidoptera
,
swallowtail butterfly
,
spicebush swallowtail
,
tmbutterflies
,
papilio troilus
,
garden-visitor
,
papilionidae
,
papilioninae
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
tm26aug
,
tmbutterflies2025
