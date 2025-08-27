Sign up
Previous
Photo 4825
Vervain
Investigating the plant that attracted
yesterday’s swallowtail butterfly
.
Seek
suggests a Mock Vervain, genus Glandularia and possibly
G. canadensis
(“Rose Vervain”).
Again, since this is “Captive/Cultivated,” I probably won’t get more than genus Glandularia from
my submission at iNaturalist
.
August 27 posts
(14; missing
2018
)
[ NinasDriveway_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
leaves
,
vervain
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
tmleaves
,
glandularia canadensis
,
rose vervain
,
tm-p8
,
tm27aug
,
mock vervain
