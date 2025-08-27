Previous
Vervain by rhoing
Vervain

Investigating the plant that attracted yesterday’s swallowtail butterfly. Seek suggests a Mock Vervain, genus Glandularia and possibly G. canadensis (“Rose Vervain”).

Again, since this is “Captive/Cultivated,” I probably won’t get more than genus Glandularia from my submission at iNaturalist.

