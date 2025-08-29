Previous
Esther Moth [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 4827

Esther Moth [Travel day]

Trying to get out the door to Clare’s mom’s for the weekend, I had to pause to snap a photo of this moth on our front screen door. Probably a new-for-me species of moth.

» Submitted as Hypagyrtis esther or “Esther Moth”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths* ]

August 29 posts (14; missing 2018 and 2023)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* One species in this genus is listed for the UK, Hypagyrtis unipunctata, but not this one.

[ PXL_20250829_120030122_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
29th August 2025 29th Aug 25

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact