Previous
Photo 4827
Esther Moth [Travel day]
Trying to get out the door to Clare's mom's for the weekend, I had to pause to snap a photo of this moth on our front screen door. Probably a new-for-me species of moth.
» Submitted as
Hypagyrtis esther
or “Esther Moth”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
* ]
* One species in this genus is listed for the UK,
Hypagyrtis unipunctata
, but not this one.
29th August 2025
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
moths
,
lepidoptera
,
tmmoths
,
geometridae
,
garden-visitor
,
ennominae
,
bamona-submitted
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
travel-day
,
tm-moth-species
,
tm-p8
,
tm29aug
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
geometer moths
,
tminsectspecies2025
,
esther moth
,
hypagyrtis esther
