Photo 4828
An easy ID
One of my favorites. It may look at first glance like it’s one of the swallowtails with the blue wash, but it’s a brushfooted butterfly, Red-spotted Purple (
Limenitis arthemis ssp. astyanax
).
Today was the family croquet day at Clare’s mom’s in Ohio.
» ID’ed as
Limenitis arthemis astyanax
or “Red-spotted Purple”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
]
[ PXL_20250830_174711499_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
Thom Mitchell
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2025
