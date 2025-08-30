Previous
An easy ID by rhoing
An easy ID

One of my favorites. It may look at first glance like it’s one of the swallowtails with the blue wash, but it’s a brushfooted butterfly, Red-spotted Purple (Limenitis arthemis ssp. astyanax).

Today was the family croquet day at Clare’s mom’s in Ohio.

