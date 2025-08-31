Sign up
Previous
Photo 4829
Photo bombing Drone Fly
While I was attracted to the Sulphur butterfly (probably Clouded Sulphur =
Colias philodice
?), only once I got it on the larger monitor did I notice the photo-bombing drone fly (
Eristalis tenax
)!
» Clouded Sulphur species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
]
• The
range map at MPG
is fascinating!
» Drone fly species pages: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
August 31 posts
(15; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20250831_184538029_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
31st August 2025 10:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
ohio
,
fremont
,
sulphur
,
flies
,
lepidoptera
,
diptera
,
syrphidae
,
pieridae
,
clouded sulphur
,
colias philodice
,
tmbutterflies
,
coliadinae
,
tminsects
,
eristalis tenax
,
common drone fly
,
colias
,
hover flies
,
tm-p8
,
tm31aug
,
tmbutterflies2025
,
eristalinae
,
drone flies
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
October 1st, 2025
