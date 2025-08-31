Previous
Photo bombing Drone Fly by rhoing
Photo 4829

Photo bombing Drone Fly

While I was attracted to the Sulphur butterfly (probably Clouded Sulphur = Colias philodice?), only once I got it on the larger monitor did I notice the photo-bombing drone fly (Eristalis tenax)!

