Valley of the Ten Peaks by rhoing
Valley of the Ten Peaks

Clare was coming down with something, so on our last day of hiking, she scaled back with the “mellow” group today, while I continued at the “moderate” level. But then she got the glacial-lake photo-of-the-day at Moraine Lake.

This photo: glacier at upper-right in the mountains; unnamed lake (more like a pond) at left; Minnestimma Lake behind me. This was just before the rain began. This was an out-and-back trail today, so the fact that it rained and drizzled on the return trip was okay. I had even finished my lunch here before it rained very hard.

Thom Mitchell

Mark
Love the Canadian Rockies. Great photo
September 2nd, 2025  
