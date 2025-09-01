Valley of the Ten Peaks

Clare was coming down with something, so on our last day of hiking, she scaled back with the “mellow” group today, while I continued at the “moderate” level. But then she got the glacial-lake photo-of-the-day at Moraine Lake.
This photo: glacier at upper-right in the mountains; unnamed lake (more like a pond) at left; Minnestimma Lake behind me. This was just before the rain began. This was an out-and-back trail today, so the fact that it rained and drizzled on the return trip was okay. I had even finished my lunch here before it rained very hard.